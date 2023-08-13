Sunderland star Lynden Gooch is looking at a possible return to the United States, with an MLS move which could come as early as the new year, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gooch is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light and has been told that he is unlikely to be offered an extension.

The winger is already looking at other options and has emerged as a target for Sunderland’s Championship rivals QPR.

Feelers over a move to the MLS are going out though and Gooch could even make the move back across the pond in the new year.

That would put Gooch back in the United States in time for the start of the 2024 MLS season

Gooch came through the youth set-up at Sunderland and has never played his football in his homeland.

Heading there could be a major tempter for the 27-year-old, but QPR could yet try to convince him to continue his time in English football.

Gooch is just four appearances shy of hitting the 250-appearances mark at Sunderland, however the majority of those have come in League One.