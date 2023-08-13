Talk that former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is unhappy at Fenerbahce and wants to leave, just two months after signing, is wide of the mark, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Kent’s contract at Rangers ran out earlier this summer and he ended his Ibrox stay, leaving the Gers as a free agent.

He opted to go to Turkey and penned a four-year contract with Istanbul giants Fenerbahce.

However, it has been claimed that Kent is unhappy at Fenerbahce and wants to leave the club, just months after joining.

That talk though, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, is wide of the mark.

Kent is claimed to be happy at Fenerbahce and not looking for a speedy exit from the Turkish side.

The former Rangers man has already played for Fenerbahce this season, turning out in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and scoring once, along with providing an assist.

Kent made 218 appearances for Rangers during his time at the club, scoring on 33 occasions and providing 56 assists.