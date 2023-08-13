Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto believes he may not be included in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024 if he is playing in the Championship this season, according to the Athletic.

Gnonto is pushing hard to be allowed to leave Leeds this summer and has refused to play in the side’s last two games.

He is wanted by Everton and is keen to make the switch to Goodison, but Leeds do not want to sell him while they are witnessing an exodus of players.

Gnonto is expected to be training alone as Leeds look to find a resolution to the situation.

The winger is fearful that if he stays at Leeds and plays in the Championship then he will miss out on a spot in Italy’s squad for next summer’s European Championship.

Gnonto is an Italy international and wants to be involved at Euro 2024, which he feels means he needs to leave Leeds.

Everton however have yet to offer Leeds a fee which they feel would be acceptable for Gnonto.

Whether the Toffees can come up with an offer to turn Leeds’ head is unclear, but they are on the verge of loaning Jack Harrison from the Whites.