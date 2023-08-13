West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, which he is considering.

Saudi sides are showing no signs of slowing their aggressive recruitment drive down and the transfer window is open in the country until 20th September.

Hammers attacker Antonio is wanted in the kingdom and he has now received an official proposal on his table.

The offer which has been made to Antonio is, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a two-year deal worth €5.5m per year.

That would net Antonio a payday of €11m if he moves to Saudi Arabia.

While it is unclear which club the offer comes from, it does not come from one of the country’s big four clubs, who are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

If Antonio gives his green light to the deal, then the Saudi side will open talks with West Ham.

The 33-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.