Bayern Munich have set a steep asking price for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard, it has been claimed in Germany.

Pavard has been identified by Manchester United as the replacement for Harry Maguire, who is expected to join West Ham.

Maguire’s departure has not been finalised yet as he is still negotiating a severance package with the Red Devils, but Manchester United are keen to move on to bring in Pavard.

The Frenchman wants the move and has told Bayern Munich that he is keen to join Manchester United.

But the German champions do not want to sell him after failing to sign Kyle Walker and according to German daily Bild, they have set an asking price of €45m to €50m.

Bayern Munich are looking to hold on to the defender despite the player’s insistence on leaving.

With only a year left on his contract, Manchester United have been hoping to get him for somewhere around €29m.

However, for the moment there is a considerable distance between what the German champions want and what Manchester United are ready to offer.

Pavard is pushing for the move and more talks are expected to take place between the stakeholders this week.