Celtic are set to submit a formal offer for Newcastle United fringe winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies are back in the Champions League and they are eyeing to bring in players to improve their squad depth and are also looking to offload some players.

Eddie Howe has made it clear that some senior players are not part of his plans for this term and Fraser is one of them.

Fraser, 29, played eight times for Newcastle last season before he picked up a long-term hamstring injury.

And now it has been claimed that Celtic are set to offer Fraser a way out from Newcastle in the upcoming days.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in at least one more winger before the transfer window slams shut and Fraser has emerged as a potential option.

The Tyneside outfit are also not expected to demand a large sum for the 29-year-old Scot even though he has two years left on his contract.

Fraser is currently training with the development squad and it remains to be seen when the Bhoys will submit an offer for the player.