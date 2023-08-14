Newcastle United are unlikely to make a move for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen due to the cost of any potential deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe has already landed key targets this summer, but is still keen to strengthen if an opportunity presents itself.

Newcastle are towards the limit of what they can currently spend due to financial fair play regulations and it is claimed they must be creative to re-enter the market.

They like Crystal Palace defender Andersen and he is high up on their list as a centre-back option.

The defender though is rated as hugely unlikely to move to St James’ Park this summer though due to the cost of the deal.

Palace would demand a high price for Andersen and Newcastle, watching their budget closely, are not likely to meet it.

Andersen, a Denmark international, clocked the full 90 minutes in Crystal Palace’s opening day win away at Sheffield United at the weekend.

Crystal Palace have the 27-year-old under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2026.