Brighton are not interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, despite suggestions they could go in for him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Adams is set to end his association with Leeds following their relegation and a release clause of £20m in his contract.

He had been set to sign for Chelsea, but the move collapsed and he could now join Bournemouth, who have triggered his clause.

It has been speculated that Brighton could enter the chase for the American midfielder, but talk the Seagulls want Adams is wide of the mark.

Despite selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a fee over £100m, Brighton do not want to add Adams to the squad.

The path appears clear for Adams to make a move to link up with Bournemouth.

Adams, 24, made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds over the course of last season.

He missed the Whites’ run-in at the end of the campaign through injury, being powerless to help the Yorkshire side survive in the top flight.