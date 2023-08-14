Brentford are keen on bringing in Rangers youngster Connor Young in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

Young, 19, chiefly plays for the second-string side of the Gers and played in 26 matches in the Lowland League last season.

Primarily a centre-forward, the talented Scot can also play in the wing and an attacking midfield position.

He has still two years left on his contract with the Ibrox outfit and is of interest to Brentford in the ongoing transfer window.

The Bees are keen on securing the services of the highly-rated attacker and they are eager to include him in their youth ranks.

Thomas Frank’s side are eager to have young talents in the pipeline for the future amid their efforts to mark their steady presence in the top flight.

However, the jury is still out on whether the Light Blues will let their highly-rated midfielder go in the ongoing transfer window.

Now it remains to be seen how the London outfit will measure their stance for the youngster in the coming days.