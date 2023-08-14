Southampton forward Che Adams, who is of interest to Crystal Palace, wants to return to the Premier League, but the Eagles are undecided about any move for the Scot at present, according to the Evening Standard.

Roy Hodgson’s side have witnessed the departure of Wilfried Zaha from Selhurst Park in the ongoing transfer window, reducing their attacking options, while Michael Olise could also go.

And they are keen on bringing in an experienced attacker before the transfer window slams shut.

The London outfit are credited with an interest in Adams, who has bagged two goals for the Saints in as many Championship games this season.

Hodgson admires the 27-year-old Scotland international and thinks that the attacker would fit the bill at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are considering a £10m move for Adams and the experienced forward is also keen on returning to the Premier League.

However, it is suggested that Hodgson’s side are hesitant about making a push for their attacking target at the moment.

The Eagles could be forced to sell Olise, with both Chelsea and Manchester City pursuing the signature of the attacker.

Now it remains to be seen if Olise’s potential departure from Selhurst Park could make the Eagles take a quick stance for Adams, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.