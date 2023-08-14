Tottenham Hotspur are continuing talks on a deal to sign Gift Orban, but have yet to send a written offer to Gent.

Spurs have just lost talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and are claimed to want to add multiple forward players in a bid to fill the void.

Orban has been prolific at Gent so far and the Belgian side are aware they could lose him amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs are continuing talks with Gent about a deal for Orban, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

However, the Premier League side have not reached the stage of sending a written offer to Gent for Orban, despite it seeming imminent.

Gent are clear that they are looking for €30m in order to let the 21-year-old, who they rate highly, move on.

Orban has started the new season in superb form by helping himself to five goals in just four outings for Gent.

The Nigerian is locked down on a contract at Gent until the summer of 2027, putting the Belgian side in the driving seat.