West Ham United have not ruled out offering a short-term contract to former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The ex-Manchester United star is a free agent after his contract with Nottingham Forest expired at the end of last season.

He had a fruitful loan spell at West Ham in the past but rejected a move to the London Stadium last summer in favour of a lucrative one-year deal from Nottingham Forest.

The winger is currently training with West Ham to maintain his fitness as he looks for a new club.

And it has been claimed that the Hammers are not ruling out a small chance of giving him a short-term contract to play for the club.

David Moyes remains a fan of a player who had a brilliant spell under him with the Hammers.

He has allowed him to train with the West Ham squad while the club ponder over offering him a contract.

It remains to be seen whether Lingard can manage to earn a contract at West Ham and provide a new lease to his career.