West Ham United are amongst the clubs interested in signing Manchester United’s 20-year-old talent Alvaro Fernandez, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Red Devils have been looking to move out fringe performers in recent weeks to further trim Erik ten Hag’s squad.

20-year-old left-sided player Fernandez has emerged as a possible name for departure and the club have already set an asking price for him.

It has been suggested that the Old Trafford outfit are seeking £5m to let Fernandez go this summer; he has one year left on his current deal.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Hammers are showing interest in the Spanish full-back.

The London Stadium outfit have been looking at full-back options as Aaron Cresswell has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Burnley are also interested amidst amongst multiple clubs from Spain and Eintracht Frankfurt showing interest in the player.

Fernandez spent last season with Championship outfit Preston North End where he made 42 all-competition appearances and he set up six goals for his team-mates.

Now it remains to be seen if the defending Europa Conference League holders will submit a bid for Fernandez in the ongoing transfer window.