Bayern Munich are discussing personal terms with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target Ibrahim Sangare as they look to snap him up.

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Sangare is a man in demand in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have put in a bid for Sangare, which PSV Eindhoven rejected as too low, while Liverpool, desperately looking for a defensive midfielder, are also keen.

German champions Bayern Munich are also on the scene though and they are now taking decisive steps to tempt Sangare to Bavaria.

Bayern Munich are now talking personal terms with Sangare, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

They want an agreement in place with the former Toulouse player before they then move towards triggering his release clause.

Sangare can leave PSV Eindhoven for around €37m due to a clause in his contract.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain also hold an interest in Sangare, who has experience of Ligue 1 due to a spell at Toulouse.