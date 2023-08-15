Tottenham Hotspur’s new defensive acquisition Micky van de Ven thinks that there is no room for a little laxity in the fast-paced Premier League.

Van de Ven, 22, joined Ange Postecoglou’s side this summer from Wolfsburg and featured for the London outfit in their curtain-raising fixture against Brentford.

The Dutch defender thinks that the Premier League is tough and it demands quick movements from players.

He also expressed his opinion about the rigour of the English top flight and said that a player needs to be sharp and entirely focused on his job.

“Everything is harder, it’s going quicker and it’s going up and down, up and down”, Van de Ven was quoted as saying by the Sun.

“There is no moment in the game where you feel you can rest a bit, you always have to be sharp and 100 per cent focused.”

Postecoglou’s side were after a left-footed and a right-footed centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

And with the London outfit snapping up the left-footed Dutchman, the side are now hoping that the defender will fit the bill moving forward.