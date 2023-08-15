Leeds United are aware of how much Everton are prepared to pay to sign winger Willy Gnonto this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Yorkshire giants have suffered an exodus of players this summer and the scramble for the Elland Road exit door is showing no sign of slowing down.

Gnonto is another player who wants to leave Leeds and he is worried that if he is playing in the Championship it could put his chances of being at Euro 2024 with Italy at risk.

Everton are pushing for Gnonto and have seen bids rejected by Leeds.

And it is suggested that Leeds are fully aware of what Everton are prepared to pay to sign the Italian this summer.

At present, that has not been enough for Leeds, but Gnonto is pushing hard to be allowed to move on from Elland Road.

The winger has missed Leeds’ last two games, refusing to play due to not having his focus on the club.

He is a player that Leeds have been reluctant to lose this summer and all eyes will be on whether they do continue to resist offers from interested clubs.