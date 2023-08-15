Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto is likely to jump at the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur due to low wages and the London lure, according to LondonWorld.

Gnonto has made clear to Leeds that he does not want to play in the Championship and has refused to be part of the club’s last two matchday squads.

He fears playing in the Championship would put his chances of playing at Euro 2024 for Italy at risk.

Everton have been making the running for Gnonto and it is a move the winger wants to make, but Tottenham are now also keen.

It is suggested that Tottenham are not far behind Everton in the race and could make a move in the coming days.

Tempting Gnonto to Tottenham is claimed to not be an issue due to the lure of London and his low pay packet at Leeds.

Gnonto is suggested to be likely to jump at the chance to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs project.

Leeds have so far been keen to keep hold of Gnonto, but the winger appears to be determined to force an exit from Elland Road.