Leeds United have been able to halve their monthly wage bill from the previous season with summer departures, according to The Athletic.

Last season, the Whites brought in a host of players to back then boss Jesse Marsch, but failed to prevent relegation to the Championship.

Following their relegation, they have suffered an exodus of players and more could yet follow before the transfer window closes.

Leeds former sporting director, Victor Orta, negotiated relegation release clauses in the contracts of several players, which has helped facilitate the departures.

While losing so many bodies has been a blow, it has been claimed that Leeds have managed to halve their monthly wage bill through summer exits.

Last season, the Yorkshire outfit spent an excess of £10m per month on their wage bill

Although the Whites have managed to reduce their wage bill massively, they have also failed to recoup any major profits from the departures due to the relegation-release clauses which have led to a series of loans.

Jack Harrison is the latest player to leave the club to join Everton on loan and it is said that they will not receive any loan fee for the deal.