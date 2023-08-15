The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan last summer.
Morton established himself as a key player in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s starting line-up and managed 40 appearances in the league.
The Liverpool midfielder saw his season with Blackburn cut short due to a foot injury in April.
Morton is currently recovering from his injury and has missed Liverpool’s pre-season.
Now it has been claimed that the 20-year-old is drawing interest from Championship outfits.
This summer, Liverpool have made it their priority to strengthen their midfield and with new incomings, Morton might not receive the desired first-team football.
And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp might let the defensive midfielder go out on loan this summer to get the regular minutes needed for his development.