Nottingham Forest have a strong interest in Portuguese midfielder Florentino, who is on the books at Benfica.

With the transfer window entering its closing stages, Nottingham Forest are keen to make sure Steve Cooper has all the tools he needs at his disposal.

Adding another midfielder is of interest and the Tricky Trees’ eyes have been drawn towards a possible acquisition from Benfica.

Defensive midfielder Florentino is a player that Nottingham Forest hold a strong interest in, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

A product of Benfica’s youth academy, Florentino played a prominent role for the Portuguese side last season.

He made a total of 54 appearances for Benfica over the course of last term and played in every one of their Champions League games as they reached the quarter-final.

Now Florentino is drawing interest from the Premier League in the shape of Forest.

The 23-year-old, who has had loan spells at Monaco and Getafe, has another four years on his Benfica contract.