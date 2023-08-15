Southampton are on the verge of signing Flynn Downes on loan from West Ham United and the midfielder could feature for the Saints against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, according to the Athletic.

Downes is set to undergo a medical with Russell Martin’s side ahead of his proposed loan move to St. Mary’s Stadium.

He is currently ill and will travel to Southampton to finalise his move after he has recovered from his illness.

And now it is suggested that he could be involved in the Saints’ league clash against Plymouth, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

He was likely to be further down in the pecking order at the Hammers after the arrivals of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

But with his switch to the Saints imminent, the midfielder is eyeing gaining regular playing time for Martin’s side.

Downes’ inclusion in Southampton’s squad could provide the Championship outfit with a midfield filip going forward.

And it remains to be seen whether his performances for Southampton will goad the side to make the loan deal permanent in the future.