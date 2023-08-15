Montpellier striker and Chelsea target Elye Wahi has decided he wants to go to West Ham United, it has been claimed in France.

Wahi, just 20 years old, grabbed eyeballs last season as he scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 for Montpellier.

It has been expected that the French side would find it difficult to keep hold of him this summer and Chelsea made an offer for him, of €27m.

A move to the Blues has not progressed, but Wahi has been thinking twice about Stamford Bridge as a destination.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wahi has decided that he wants to join West Ham.

The Hammers are keen on the Montpellier man and Wahi feels that a switch to the London Stadium would represent the best next move in his career.

The ball is now in West Ham’s court to make a bid for the 19-year-old and it is claimed it will take more than the €27m Chelsea put on the plate to turn Montpellier’s head.

It is expected that West Ham will accelerate their efforts to sign Wahi in the coming days after winning his approval.