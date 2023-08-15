Manchester City have agreed personal terms on a contract with Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as they look to sign him, but West Ham United are trying to hijack the deal.

Doku has been identified by Manchester City as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez and they are working to sign him.

Talks have been held with the player’s camp and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, an agreement has been reached on the basis of a five-year contract.

Manchester City will now open talks with Rennes to find an agreement on a fee and Doku wants the move.

However, the Cityzens will need to hold off a late push from West Ham to sign Doku.

West Ham are looking to hijack Manchester City’s move for the winger and have submitted a verbal offer to Rennes; it is unclear what level the offer is at.

David Moyes’ side will hope they can agree a deal with Rennes and then turn Doku’s head towards the London Stadium.

Convincing Doku to snub Manchester City to join West Ham could be tough to do, but the Hammers are willing to try.