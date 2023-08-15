Graham Roberts has stressed the need for each and every Tottenham Hotspur player to follow the Emerson Royal example and emulate the attitude the Brazilian has shown.

Emerson scored the goal that helped Tottenham rescue a point from their game against Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Brazilian regularly drew criticism last season, but his performance against the Bees was widely hailed.

Tottenham legend Roberts has been left impressed by the attitude Emerson has shown and believes that each and every player at the club should follow his example.

Instead of being bowed down by the criticism he came under, Emerson got on with it and is now reaping the benefits, Roberts says.

“Seen a few say it in the last few weeks but this man’s [Royal] attitude is exactly what I want from a Spurs player”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“No sulking when the chips were down he got on with it and didn’t feel sorry for himself an example to all players.

“Well done Royal.”

Emerson will look to carry on with his form when his team take on Manchester United on Saturday.