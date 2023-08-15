Wolves do not want to either sell or loan attacker Fabio Silva this summer, despite claims to the contrary, according to Express & Star.

The Molineux club have shifted a number of players off the books in a bid to stabilise their financial situation to meet Premier League rules.

Attacker Silva, who spent the second half of last season on loan in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven and struck four times in 14 Eredivisie outings, has stayed put so far this summer.

It has been speculated that the 21-year-old could again be on the move from Molineux though.

Wolves however have no interest in either selling or loaning Silva out as they feel he can be an important asset this season.

Silva is also not thought to want to push for a move and the signs point towards him staying put.

He came off the bench in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday evening.

With Brighton set to visit Molineux on Saturday in the Premier League, Silva will again be looking to be involved.