Montpellier hitman Elye Wahi is not sure about a potential move to Chelsea, especially as he has other options, including West Ham United.

Chelsea are keen to land the 20-year-old striker and recently sent an offer of €30m to Montpellier, which was turned down.

Wahi was thought to be keen on the move to Stamford Bridge, but according to French radio station RMC, he is now unsure about it.

The goal-getter, who scored 19 times in Ligue 1 last term, is not sure about the project at Chelsea and what role he could play in it.

He is thinking even hard as he has interest from elsewhere in the shape of West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to send an offer to Montpellier when they sell Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain.

West Ham are another option and are claimed to be prepared to pay €35m to capture Wahi.

Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Montpellier to ask about Wahi’s situation, but have not progressed beyond that.

Wahi turned out for Montpellier in their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre.