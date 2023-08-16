Aston Villa are keen to offload Lucas Digne from their wage list amid interest from Saudi Arabian outfits in him.

The 30-year-old left-back joined Aston Villa from Everton for a £25m transfer on a four-and-a half-year contract.

Digne began the season as Aston Villa’s first choice left-back, but with the January arrival of Alex Moreno, he has fallen down the pecking order.

He is not in Unai Emery’s plans for this season and is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are particularly interested in Digne and are keen on landing the 30-year-old.

According to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Aston Villa are desperate to offload Digne off their wage list as the player is on a massive salary deal.

It has been said that the left-back is closing in on an exit from Villa Park in the ongoing window.

With Moreno being injured, Digne started in Aston Villa’s first game against Newcastle United this season.