West Ham United’s pursuit of Konstantinos Mavropanos will not be affected by the defender’s minor back injury.

The Hammers are keen on signing a centre-back this summer and made Manchester United’s Harry Maguire their top target.

However, after the collapse of the Maguire deal, West Ham are in the market for an alternative.

Stuttgart’s Mavropanos is high on David Moyes’s list of desired candidates and West Ham are in negotiations with the German outfit for his signature.

Mavropanos is currently out with a back injury and has yet to make an appearance for Stuttgart this season.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Greek international’s minor back injury will not affect a potential move to the London stadium this summer.

The centre-back has a €30m release clause in his contract and has two more years left on his current contract.

West Ham want to negotiate a smaller transfer fee for Mavropanos, of around €18m.