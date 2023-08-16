Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is travelling to Turkey to undergo a medical before signing for Galatasaray, according to the Guardian.

The 30-year-old, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, made 18 league appearances for the Blues last summer.

Chelsea have recruited heavily in the transfer market and Ziyech is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr showed interest in Ziyech early in the transfer window and agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign him.

However, his proposed move collapsed after the winger failed to pass a medical with Al Nassr.

He has suitors in Turkey as well and Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on acquiring his services.

And it has been claimed that Ziyech is heading to Turkey to complete his medical with the Turkish outfit

Now all eyes will be on the Chelsea star to see whether he will be able to successfully pass a medical to seal a move away from Stamford Bridge.