Belgian giants Club Brugge are long-term admirers of Celtic teenager Rocco Vata, having scouted him for more than a year, according to the Daily Record.

At the age of just 18, Vata has already earned his senior debut for the Scottish giants and has four appearances against his name.

However, he is currently part of their B team and has less than a year left to go on his current contract.

There are clubs that are aware of the situation and want to lure him away from Glasgow.

While Italian side Torino are looking at Vata as an option to strengthen their attacking midfield position for the season, Club Brugge are also keen.

The Belgian club currently have former Celtic manager Ronny Deila as the man-in-charge, but that is not what has driven Club Brugge.

Club Brugge’s interest in Vata dates back to well before the 47-year-old’s arrival at the start of July.

It is claimed the Belgian club have been actively scouting Vata for over the last year and they are well informed of his talents.