Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that the Whites are trying to find a solution for Helder Costa, who wants to leave the club.

Marcelo Bielsa brought in Costa on loan in 2019 and in the following summer, the winger made his move permanent.

Costa spent the last two seasons on loan at Valencia and Al Ittihad and upon entering the final year of his contract with Leeds this summer, he is expected to leave the club.

The 29-year-old is currently training separately from the squad and Farke admitted that Leeds are currently relaxed about Costa’s situation.

Farke also stated that the Yorkshire outfit and the player are both working together to find a solution.

“With Helder Costa everything is more relaxed”, Farke said at a press conference.

“It’s his and our wish that there will be a solution and it’s professional.”

Costa has featured 71 times for Leeds so far and has yet to feature for the Whites in the ongoing season.