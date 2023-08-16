Everton are set to make an official approach to PSV Eindhoven for their winger Johan Bakayoko, though they face competition from clubs including West Ham United.

It was claimed earlier this month that David Moyes’ West Ham are keen on signing the 20-year-old Belgian.

There was yet another unnamed Premier League club in pursuit, though the name of Everton has only recently come up.

The Toffees, who struggled for goals last season and finished as the second-lowest-scoring team in the Premier League ahead of just Wolves, have just invested in a striker, bringing in Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Now they want to add another attack minded player to their ranks.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sean Dyche’s side are set to make an official approach for Bakayoko in the coming hours.

However, their job will be made complicated by the involvement of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees can beat off stiff competition from multiple clubs to land the player.