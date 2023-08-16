Leeds United are back in the driving seat regarding a number of wantaway stars as exit clauses have now expired, according to LeedsLive.

The Whites have witnessed an exodus of players this summer as relegation release clauses have been activated, leaving the club helpless.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have been looking to use exit clauses, while Willy Gnonto is also pushing hard to go, though lacks a clause.

Leeds though are back in the driving seat somewhat as the relegation release clauses which allowed loan and permanent exits have now expired.

Further departures from Elland Road will be with the full consent of Leeds.

The Whites have been keen to keep hold of midfielder Adams, who recently saw a switch to Chelsea collapse.

Bournemouth have also shown interest in the American, but whether they will push ahead without a clause to activate remains to be seen.

Sinisterra and Gnonto are both keen to leave, with clubs showing interest in both players, but Leeds may want to keep the duo for their Championship campaign.