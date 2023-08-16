Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams trained at the Championship outfit’s training ground today, according to Leeds Live.

The Whites suffered relegation last term and a host of players are keen on leaving the Elland Road outfit as a result.

American midfielder Adams is also looking to move on this summer despite the club wanting to keep him.

Chelsea activated his £20m relegation release clause, however, they backed down from the deal due to disagreements over the terms despite the player completing a medical with the Blues.

It has been suggested that top flight side Bournemouth also triggered his release clause in recent days.

However, Adams still trained at Thorp Arch today, despite being tipped to leave the Championship outfit before the transfer window slams shut.

He got injured at the end of the last campaign and now appears to be doing his rehabilitation training.

He played 26 times for the Elland Road outfit last season and is not expected to be part of their bid for a quick return to the top flight.