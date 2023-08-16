Manchester City have accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Nassr for defender Aymeric Laporte, according to the Daily Mail.

Laporte lost his place in the starting eleven last season and has further dropped down the pecking order of defenders following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol this summer.

The defender has been looking for an avenue to leave Manchester City this summer and has been heavily linked with a return to Spain.

Arsenal have also been considering a move for the centre-back but it has been claimed that he could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

It has been claimed that Al-Nassr’s offer for Laporte has been accepted by the Premier League champions.

The Saudi outfit are keen to continue their spending spree this summer and have now identified Laporte as a target.

With Manchester City prepared to sell him and accepting a bid for the defender, Al-Nassr will have to convince the player to consider the move.

The Saudi outfit will now hope to work out personal terms on a contract with the Manchester City defender in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old opts to move to Saudi Arabia or looks for avenues in England and Europe.