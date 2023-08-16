New England Revolution want £24m to let Nottingham Forest target Djordje Petrovic leave this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Nottingham Forest are keen on strengthening their goalkeeper department this summer and they have brought in Matt Turner from Arsenal.

However, Steve Cooper wants to add another goalkeeper and New England Revolution’s Petrovic is high on their list.

The Tricky Trees saw a bid for the shot-stopper rejected by the MLS club earlier this summer amid suggestions they wanted to hold on to him until at least the end of the American season.

However, now it has been revealed that New England Revolution have slapped a £24m price tag on Petrovic.

The Serbian goalkeeper is unhappy with his current situation and he is desperate to leave this summer.

Petrovic has impressed this season in MLS by keeping seven clean sheets in 22 games for New England Revolution.

The player is pushing for a move and it remains to seen whether Nottingham Forest are interested in matching the MLS outfit’s valuation of Petrovic.