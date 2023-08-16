Newcastle United are willing to pay well to hijack Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Chelsea have been looking to loan out Hall this summer after his breakthrough last season at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace have been working on a deal to take the full-back on loan at Selhurst Park in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Palace’s pursuit are now at risk of getting hijacked by Newcastle, who are pushing to sign Hall on loan.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are prepared to pay well to take Hall to the north east.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in a new left-back for his Newcastle squad before the end of the summer transfer window on 1st September.

Kieran Tierney has been a target for Newcastle but it is unclear whether Arsenal will let him go after Jurrien Timber’s injury.

Hall has emerged as a big target for Newcastle and the club are pushing to sign him this summer.