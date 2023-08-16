Nottingham Forest have put in an offer to sign Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper is keen to bolster his options at the back before the transfer window slams shut and Forest are looking to deliver Tavares to him.

The Arsenal left-back is wanted at the City Ground and now Nottingham Forest have taken a key step in an attempt to sign him.

They have gone in with a formal proposal to Arsenal for Tavares and will hope it is enough for the Gunners.

Along with the offer to Arsenal, Forest have also been holding talks with Tavares’ camp in an effort to put an agreement in place.

Tavares has been linked with moving on from Arsenal this summer and he spent last term on loan at Marseille in France.

The left-back was signed by Arsenal from Portuguese side Benfica.

Nottingham Forest could try to do business with Benfica themselves soon as they are interested in midfielder Florentino.