Rangers are prepared to let James Graham, Mackenzie Strachan and Robbie Fraser go out on loan amid interest from multiple divisions, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers have carried out significant transfer business regarding the first team this summer and are also focused on the youth ranks.

Finding the right move for a number of young players is likely to be essential for their continued development.

A lack of Lowland League action for the club’s B team is another factor for Rangers and they are prepared to let several talents go.

It has been claimed that the Glasgow outfit are considering options to ship out Graham, Strachan and Fraser.

And the starlets are said to be attracting interest from clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The trio featured in the Rangers B side’s 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether the Light Blues will be able to finalise loan deals for the three starlets this summer.