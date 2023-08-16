Sheffield United could enter the chase for Leeds United target Joel Piroe as they search for a new striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blades have been on the lookout to add an option to their attack and want to bring Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer to Bramall Lane.

However, the Villans are asking for a significant fee for the 23-year-old and also want to insert a buy-back clause in the striker’s contract.

Sheffield United are not keen on agreeing to Aston Villa’s terms and have other options in mind if there is no acceptable resolution.

And they could turn to Swansea City striker Piroe, who is interesting a host of sides, including Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Leeds are tipped to try to bring in a striker and Piroe is someone they know is proven at Championship level.

The 24-year-old featured in 43 league games for the Swans last season making 21 goal contributions.

Piroe has entered the final year of his contract at the Welsh club and is willing to wait until next summer to move on as a free agent.