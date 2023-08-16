Sofyan Amrabat is waiting for Manchester United, despite Liverpool being keen on signing him.

Liverpool have been forced to scour the market for a midfielder after Chelsea beat them to both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Manchester United target Amrabat is now a player they are looking at potentially signing this summer.

Talks through intermediaries are happening, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Liverpool have not made a bid for Amrabat and he is not on his way to Merseyside.

Manchester United still want to sign the Moroccan and have asked him to remain patient.

He is currently holding out for a switch to Old Trafford, though all eyes will be on whether that situation changes.

Amrabat is a player that is rated by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils have been expected to sign him.

They have not moved to bring him in yet though and may be looking to bring in cash from offloading fringe players first.