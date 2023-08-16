Japan international Wataru Endo has been given permission to undergo a medical with Liverpool, according to talkSPORT.

Liverpool are working hard to bring in midfield options after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but have so far faced disappointment.

They have now sprung a surprise by moving for Stuttgart’s Japanese midfielder Endo and are pushing ahead to sign him.

Stuttgart have now given the green light to Endo, 30, to undergo a medical with Liverpool.

The Reds will be hoping that Endo can come through the checks without an issue and then put pen to paper to a contract at Anfield.

Endo has been on the books at Stuttgart since an initial loan move to the club in the summer of 2019.

The Japan star made the switch into European football by moving to Belgium with Sint-Truiden, where he caught Stuttgart’s eye.

He wore the captain’s armband at Stuttgart last term, making 33 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Endo has won 50 caps for Japan at international level and Liverpool will look for him to quickly adapt to the demands of the Premier League.