West Ham are pushing to sign one more striker other than Montpellier’s Elye Wahi in the final weeks of the transfer window and are plotting a loan.

The Hammers are set to be busy in the final two weeks of the summer window as David Moyes looks to add more depth to his squad.

Lucas Paqueta wants his move to Manchester City and West Ham are ready to sell him if their €110m asking price is matched.

David Moyes also wants numbers in attack this season and the club are working on a deal to sign Montpellier striker Wahi in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wahi’s potential arrival will not be the only striker signing the Hammers are planning at the moment.

The West Ham boss wants to add one more versatile attacker to his squad other than the Montpellier hitman.

It is claimed West Ham want a young striker who can hold the ball up and want him on loan.

Michail Antonio’s future at West Ham remains uncertain and Moyes wants proper options in attack.

The Hammers are pushing to bring in two strikers, including Wahi, before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

Paqueta’s potential sale is likely to hand Moyes more money to play around with towards the end of the window.