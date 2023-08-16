Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur Everton target Willy Gnonto is not a wonderkid.

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer and the 19-year-old winger attracted attention with his impressive performances for the Whites last season.

Everton are particularly keen on landing the Leeds star this summer and Gnonto also wants to leave Elland Road to join the Toffees in the ongoing window.

Tottenham have also emerged as another possible destination for Gnonto this summer.

Prutton admitted that the Italian international is a good footballer but revealed that he does not rate him as a wonderkid.

The former Leeds star also believes that the jury is still out on whether Gnonto has enough ability in him to become a Premier League player.

“The jury is out on whether he is a Premier League footballer, very much so”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“He might have looked pretty energetic and lively at times, but he’s no wonder kid.

“He doesn’t come on and rip people to pieces.

‘He’s not a Michael Owen circa 1998 slicing through teams and smashing it in the top corner by any stretch of the imagination.

“There’s definitely a very good footballer in there.”

The winger refused to feature in Leeds’ last two games and it remains to be seen if he will return to the matchday squad this Friday.