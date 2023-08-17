Crystal Palace are preparing for Liverpool’s move to try and sign midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer, according to the Guardian.

Liverpool are on the verge of signing 30-year-old Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for a deal that could be worth up to €25m.

The Merseyside giants were left red-faced when both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubbed them to join Chelsea this summer.

Jurgen Klopp wants more midfield additions after signing Endo and the Reds have their eyes on Crystal Palace midfielder Doucoure.

It has been claimed that the Eagles are expecting Liverpool to follow up on their interest in the player in the coming days.

Palace are preparing for a major assault from the Merseyside giants to try and snare Doucoure away from Selhurst Park in the next couple of weeks.

The Eagles do not want to sell the midfielder and are expected to demand a fee of £100m from Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are not prepared to lose a player of Doucoure’s importance at this stage of the window without a major fight.

They have already convinced Michael Olise to snub an offer from Chelsea and sign a new four-year contract with the club.