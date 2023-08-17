Nice have still not given up hope of signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves this summer, even though his situation at Molineux has improved.

The France-born player joined Wolves initially on loan from Angers in 2020 and then on a permanent basis the following summer.

He has not been able to cement his place in the Wolves starting eleven though and has been in and out of the team.

Last season, manager Julen Lopetegui often preferred Hugo Bueno on occasion instead of him and used him in 15 of the 27 games he was in charge for.

The shaky situation Ait-Nouri found himself in meant that he was linked with a move away from Molineux with Nice showing keen interest in taking him back to France.

Nice do remain keen on the defender and are hoping they will be able to snap him up, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Ait-Nouri’s situation has improved at Wolves and he started for the club in their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

It could be enough to convince him to stay at Molineux and not move, leaving Nice disappointed.

Nice however would love to land him and feel it would be a statement signing.