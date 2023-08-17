Nottingham Forest will have to give Arsenal a profit on the £8m they paid for Nuno Tavares to sign him this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Tricky Trees are yet to buy a replacement for Renan Lodi and they are looking to land Tavares from Arsenal.

It has been suggested that the north Londoners are ready to offload him this summer as he is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Reds have made a formal offer to Arsenal for Tavares and they have been also talking to his camp to accelerate the deal.

Even though Arsenal are willing to let him go, the Gunners want the Garibaldi to give them profit on Tavares.

Tavares was loaned out to French outfit Marseille last season where he played 39 times for them and scored six goals in the process.

They paid £8m to Benfica in the summer of 2021 and they feel they are entitled to profit on the price they paid for him.

Now it remains to be seen if the Tricky Trees will agree to the condition of the Gunners and complete a deal to land Tavares in the coming days.