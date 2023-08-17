Everton may need to offload some of their fringe players in order to offer the level of fee Leeds United would accept for Willy Gnonto, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Whites signed Gnonto only last summer from FC Zurich for a fee in the region of £3.8m. However, following Leeds’ relegation from the top flight, the 19-year-old’s future at Elland Road has come under the scanner.

The Italian is not keen on spending a season in the Championship and has refused to play matches for the Whites in order to push for a move away.

There is no relegation release clause in his deal at Leeds and the club have resisted his departure, despite Gnonto being keen to join Everton.

Everton need to present a bid which will allow Leeds to sell Gnonto for a substantial fee to safeguard their reputation and it is suggested that the Toffees will likely need to offload fringe players to do that.

That will essentially mean that the Gnonto transfer saga is set to find a conclusion not until late in the transfer window.

After being on the pitch for 82 minutes in the league game against Cardiff on the opening day of the Championship season, Gnonto missed Leeds’ second match against Birmingham City – one that they lost 1-0.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is looking at add attacking options to his squad before the end of the transfer window after his side finished last season with the second-lowest overall goals scored tally.