Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s potential transfer to Chelsea could fall through, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea have triggered the winger’s £35m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract and are pushing to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Olise is keen on the move and talks are ongoing between Chelsea and his representatives over the proposed move.

However, there are no concerns that the move might not end up happening and Olise is not certain to join Chelsea this summer.

Crystal Palace have been left fuming at the way Chelsea have gone about their business of trying to sign the winger.

The Eagles are unhappy and losing Olise would be a blow.

Chelsea are insistent that everything they have done is above board but for the moment there are concerns that Olise may not end up at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are worried enough to consider other options and have opened initial talks over trying to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.