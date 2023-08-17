Everton have turned from Leicester City hitman Patson Daka towards Southampton striker Che Adams as the more likely attacking signing, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sean Dyche is well aware of the need to get Everton scoring on a regular basis in the Premier League and he wants a new striker.

Everton have been looking at a raid on the King Power Stadium for Leicester’s Daka.

Now though they are more likely to go for Southampton’s Adams, with talks currently being held with Saints on a transfer.

It is suggested that Everton will need to pay around £12m to sign Adams.

The Southampton striker also has interest from other Premier League sides, with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves keen.

Daka has yet to turn out for Leicester in the Championship and was an unused substitute in the Foxes’ opening day win over Coventry City.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man has been linked with several sides, including Roma, but a move to Everton appears off the table for now.